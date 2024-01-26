Barclays Increases Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target to $44.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.14% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $42.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,376,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,884,250. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $177.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,293 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

