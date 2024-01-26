Barclays Lowers Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target to $42.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BKR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.47. 8,695,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,520,761. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

