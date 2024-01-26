Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Barratt Developments Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Barratt Developments stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.71. 11,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $14.55.
About Barratt Developments
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Barratt Developments
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.