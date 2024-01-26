Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Lowered to C$25.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.95.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

TSE:ABX traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,040. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$19.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$22.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of C$36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 524.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.35.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.06 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.4204469 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Graham Patrick Shuttleworth sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.25, for a total transaction of C$2,156,250.00. In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Graham Patrick Shuttleworth sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.25, for a total value of C$2,156,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin acquired 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.49 per share, with a total value of C$51,438.09. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 157,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,355. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

