Barrington Research Increases WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $80.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barrington Research from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for WNS’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WNS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.50.

WNS stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.43. 292,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.12. WNS has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $94.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

