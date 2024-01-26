Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Short Interest Down 99.3% in January

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the December 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Barsele Minerals Stock Performance

BRSLF stock remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12. Barsele Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.34.

About Barsele Minerals

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 45% interest in the Barsele gold project that covers an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in Västerbottens Län, Northern Sweden.

