Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Short Interest Down 99.3% in January

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the December 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Barsele Minerals Stock Performance
BRSLF stock remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12. Barsele Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.34.
About Barsele Minerals
