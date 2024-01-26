Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.18.

BLCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth $170,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. Bausch + Lomb has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $21.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.68 million. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. Bausch + Lomb’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

