BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 214.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BCE in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 88.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 45.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.75. 1,268,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $48.38.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.6969 dividend. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCE

BCE Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.