Berenberg Bank Lowers Victrex (LON:VCT) to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Victrex (LON:VCT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,680 ($21.35) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 2,090 ($26.56).

Victrex Stock Performance

Shares of VCT stock opened at GBX 1,330 ($16.90) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,900.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76. Victrex has a one year low of GBX 1,282 ($16.29) and a one year high of GBX 1,953.15 ($24.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,471.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,465.09.

Victrex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a GBX 46.14 ($0.59) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,571.43%.

Insider Activity

About Victrex

In other news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 3,000 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,413 ($17.95) per share, for a total transaction of £42,390 ($53,862.77). Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

