Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives $76.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.55.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

BERY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.08. 161,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.24. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $508,693.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at $178,745.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Berry Global Group news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $508,693.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at $178,745.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 18,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $1,231,056.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,159.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,752. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,149,000 after buying an additional 4,968,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,532 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,056,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,264,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,359,000 after acquiring an additional 588,055 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 790,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,881,000 after acquiring an additional 494,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

