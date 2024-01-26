BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the December 31st total of 216,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of BCDA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,249. BioCardia has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 645.14% and a negative net margin of 2,197.72%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCardia will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of BioCardia in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 129,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $55,814.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,896,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,290.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCDA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BioCardia in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in BioCardia by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,856 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in BioCardia during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCardia in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in BioCardia during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

