Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $318.17.

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB opened at $246.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.65 and a 200-day moving average of $255.21. Biogen has a 52-week low of $220.86 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in Biogen by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

