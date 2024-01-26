BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Short Interest Down 57.4% in January

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the December 31st total of 47,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 275,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BIOLASE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. 43,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,931. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $59.88. The company has a market cap of $3.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical technology company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 50.61% and a negative return on equity of 503.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of BIOLASE

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

