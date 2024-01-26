BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Sells $20,648.32 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CMO Todd Berard sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $20,648.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 115,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,791.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Todd Berard sold 491 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $8,224.25.

On Friday, December 1st, Todd Berard sold 394 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $4,873.78.

On Monday, November 13th, Todd Berard sold 98 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $1,055.46.

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BLFS opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 66.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $33.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

