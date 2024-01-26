Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Achieves Market Cap of $910,556.88

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00056883 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00054471 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00019260 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000599 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.