BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Major Shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc Sells 2,454 Shares

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $31,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,934 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,142. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
BK Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of BKTI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.77. 21,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 million, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.16. BK Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $19.90.
BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BK Technologies Company Profile
BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) and related components. It offers KNG Series and BKR Series radios operate in both the P25 digital and analog modes which are used primarily in government, public safety, and military applications; and BK radio products for intellectual property applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BK Technologies
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.