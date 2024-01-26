BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Major Shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc Sells 2,454 Shares

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $31,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,934 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,142. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BK Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BKTI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.77. 21,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 million, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.16. BK Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BK Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKTI. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BK Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BK Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in BK Technologies by 11,804.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BK Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BK Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) and related components. It offers KNG Series and BKR Series radios operate in both the P25 digital and analog modes which are used primarily in government, public safety, and military applications; and BK radio products for intellectual property applications.

