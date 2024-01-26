Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BSM. Raymond James lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BSM traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.58. 472,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,646. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.95. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.17). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 71.68% and a return on equity of 43.64%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.23 million. Analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $456,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,677,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,923,241.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $47,247,006.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $456,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,677,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,923,241.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 109,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,689 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

