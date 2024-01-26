BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Acquires $3,728,951.72 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 492,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $3,728,951.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 45,871,993 shares in the company, valued at $347,250,987.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 307,937 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $2,306,448.13.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 155,567 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,146,528.79.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 39,441 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $284,764.02.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,530 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $119,842.50.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 64,870 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $469,010.10.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 303,292 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $2,320,183.80.

On Monday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 435,404 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,269,884.04.

On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,215 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $410,407.55.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 247,405 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,825,848.90.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 331,854 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,445,763.98.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.53. 1,305,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,320. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5,155.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

