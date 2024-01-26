Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,624,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.70. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The firm has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.69.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

