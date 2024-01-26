Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BX. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.56.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $123.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.70. Blackstone has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $133.53.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.