Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW) Short Interest Down 76.4% in January

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEWGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the December 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Down 14.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLDEW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 51,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,608. Blade Air Mobility has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEWFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

