B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 541 ($6.87).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BME. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 645 ($8.20) to GBX 630 ($8.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 513 ($6.52) to GBX 550 ($6.99) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup raised B&M European Value Retail to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 540 ($6.86) to GBX 640 ($8.13) in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on B&M European Value Retail

Insider Transactions at B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

In other news, insider Oliver Tant acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 519 ($6.59) per share, for a total transaction of £25,950 ($32,973.32). In related news, insider Oliver Tant purchased 5,000 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 519 ($6.59) per share, for a total transaction of £25,950 ($32,973.32). Also, insider Mike Schmidt sold 17,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 547 ($6.95), for a total value of £93,290.85 ($118,539.83). 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LON:BME opened at GBX 535.22 ($6.80) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 560.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 558.18. The stock has a market cap of £5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,519.43 and a beta of 1.04. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 438.50 ($5.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 618.20 ($7.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00.

B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,285.71%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

(Get Free Report

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.