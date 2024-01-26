BMO Capital Markets Cuts American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $88.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AEP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.46.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $78.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.51. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.