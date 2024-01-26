BMO Capital Markets Increases Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$185.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$158.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$177.93.

TSE CNR traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$166.92. 287,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$143.13 and a twelve month high of C$170.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$163.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$155.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.09 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 29.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.1553632 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. In other news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

