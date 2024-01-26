BMO Capital Markets Lowers Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target to C$15.00

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.20% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASTL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Beacon Securities lowered Algoma Steel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.
Algoma Steel Group Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other Algoma Steel Group news, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total value of C$2,324,000.00. In other news, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total value of C$2,324,000.00. Also, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total value of C$112,381.50. Insiders sold a total of 265,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,142 in the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Algoma Steel Group Company Profile
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
