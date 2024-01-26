BMO Capital Markets Lowers Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target to C$15.00

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASTL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Beacon Securities lowered Algoma Steel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

ASTL stock traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,243. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.42. Algoma Steel Group has a 12 month low of C$8.64 and a 12 month high of C$13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

In other Algoma Steel Group news, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total value of C$2,324,000.00. In other news, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total value of C$2,324,000.00. Also, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total value of C$112,381.50. Insiders sold a total of 265,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,142 in the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

