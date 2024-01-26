BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Down 57.8% in January

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the December 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BNP Paribas Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BNP Paribas stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,446. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $35.52. The company has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 8.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.