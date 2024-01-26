BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DHF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. 42,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,528. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $2.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHF. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at $70,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 220,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 16,518 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.