Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25-5.40 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH stock traded up $16.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.51. 1,156,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,117. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.05 and a 200 day moving average of $121.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $147.52. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAH. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

