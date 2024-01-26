Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.25-5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of +14-15% to ~$10.55-10.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.49 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $16.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.10. 1,024,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $87.99 and a 12 month high of $147.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.10. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,852,000 after purchasing an additional 115,861 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,169,000 after purchasing an additional 273,441 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,489,000 after purchasing an additional 247,271 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

