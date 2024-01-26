Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Raised to $67.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BYD

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of BYD traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.22. 381,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,862. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.81.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 38.87%. The firm had revenue of $903.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 512,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after purchasing an additional 55,020 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,049,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,389,000 after acquiring an additional 289,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 20,178 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.