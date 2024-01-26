Breakwater Capital Group Acquires 4,949 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYN. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the third quarter worth $94,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MYN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 80,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,240. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $10.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0442 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.28%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

