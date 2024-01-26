Breakwater Capital Group Has $221,000 Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Breakwater Capital Group lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 74.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,491 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS HYD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.30. 974,441 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

