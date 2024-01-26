Breakwater Capital Group Invests $228,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.4 %

M&T Bank stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.52. The stock had a trading volume of 627,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,048. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $161.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.44.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

