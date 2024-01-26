Breakwater Capital Group Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.15. The stock had a trading volume of 254,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $117.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

