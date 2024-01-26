BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCTXW traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.79. 690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,256. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $3.49.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab.

