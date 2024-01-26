BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BBIO. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $36.07 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $44.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.08.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $110,682.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,979.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $110,682.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,979.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,683. Corporate insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 22,905.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at $83,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

