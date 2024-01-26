Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:BWBBP)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ BWBBP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.59. 1,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $22.50.
About Bridgewater Bancshares
