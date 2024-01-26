Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Downgraded by TD Cowen

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $3.40 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.50. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.98% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

NASDAQ BRLT opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $317.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.84 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gavin Turner sold 9,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $32,352.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Brilliant Earth Group news, major shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 24,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $84,773.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gavin Turner sold 9,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $32,352.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,589 in the last three months. Company insiders own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainsail Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,299,000. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,035,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 981,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after buying an additional 41,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 929,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 63,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 893,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 97,134 shares in the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

