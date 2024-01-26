Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1,655.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $25.12 on Friday, hitting $1,204.88. 2,580,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,221. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,065.73 and a 200 day moving average of $938.98. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $572.10 and a twelve month high of $1,284.55. The company has a market capitalization of $564.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $981.45.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.