Brokerages Set California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) PT at $56.50

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

CWT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWT

California Water Service Group Price Performance

NYSE CWT opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $63.92.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $254.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.23 million. Analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $28,732.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,633.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,560 shares of company stock worth $233,680 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of California Water Service Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,634 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.