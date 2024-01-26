Brokerages Set Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT at $99.00

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Loop Capital upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ CRUS traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.70. The company had a trading volume of 16,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,343. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.99 and a 200 day moving average of $76.97. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $111.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $481.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 71.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 66.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

