Brokerages Set Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Target Price at $162.80

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.30.

LEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Lear alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LEA

Lear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $132.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.60 and a 200-day moving average of $138.47. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $117.79 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lear will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,226,452,000 after acquiring an additional 227,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,912,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $793,391,000 after buying an additional 45,567 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Lear by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lear by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,049,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,142,000 after purchasing an additional 630,677 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.