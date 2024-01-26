Brokerages Set QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) PT at $5.96

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.39.

QS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on QuantumScape

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 16,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $100,271.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 793,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,015.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $360,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,310.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 16,199 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $100,271.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 793,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,015.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 641,645 shares of company stock valued at $4,717,198 in the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,031,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,035,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,233,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,826,000 after acquiring an additional 198,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,115,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 348,329 shares during the period. 27.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

NYSE:QS opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 4.95. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.