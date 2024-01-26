Brokerages Set Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target at $79.95

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,775,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $65,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,913.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $650,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,775,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,418,960 in the last ninety days. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,305,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,807,000 after acquiring an additional 789,002 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,402,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,238,000 after purchasing an additional 622,985 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4,010.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 534,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,886,000 after purchasing an additional 521,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2,278.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 541,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,060,000 after purchasing an additional 518,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,404,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,285,000 after purchasing an additional 506,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

FOUR stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.97. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $78.97.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.21 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

