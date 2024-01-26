Brokerages Set Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) PT at $41.92

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.92.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. B. Riley cut their target price on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Teck Resources Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.81. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

