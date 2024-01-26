Brokers Set Expectations for Eli Lilly and Company’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.97 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.58. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $6.54 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and Company’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 target price (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $627.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $600.22 and its 200-day moving average is $562.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $647.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $595.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.72, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,120 shares of company stock worth $39,862,068. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056,108 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $3,416,206,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

