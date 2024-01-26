Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) PT Raised to $30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.47% from the company’s current price.

BBU has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

Shares of BBU stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 20,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,163. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -537.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.05). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,732,783 shares of company stock worth $12,598,396.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

