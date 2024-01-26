Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

Several research firms have commented on BEP. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.3% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 170,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.6% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 189,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,490,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,099,000 after acquiring an additional 57,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 710,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after buying an additional 94,160 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BEP opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 0.87. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $32.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.51 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 1.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -275.51%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

