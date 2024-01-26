Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.89.

Shares of NYSE BRO traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.88. 1,197,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

