BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) Short Interest Update

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the December 31st total of 127,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BTCS stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 210,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,891. BTCS has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.55.

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. BTCS had a negative net margin of 347.78% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BTCS will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BTCS in a research note on Thursday.

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

